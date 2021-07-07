Wed: TASE higher despite Teva's continued fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,691 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,773.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 580.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 387.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.48 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.215% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.270/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.034% lower, at NIS 3.864/€.

On the market, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT rose 3.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.68% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.98%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.71%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.37%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.43%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.91% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.98%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.09%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, GenCell (TASE: GNCL) rose 9.92%, continuing its strong rises this week, on news that Deutsche Telekom is to trial its fuel cell systems. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.44% after buying a 72.5% stake in boutique hotel chain 7Minds, and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:<ahref=Javascript:viewInstrument('1097260',45,'EN')>BIG) rose 5.22% after a NIS 300 million investment by Altshuler Shaham.

