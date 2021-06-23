Wed: TASE higher despite banks falling

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,689.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,768.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 572.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 386.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.123% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.253% higher, at NIS 3.888/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.17%, and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) also rose 2.17%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.87% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.54%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.52%.

