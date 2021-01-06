Wed: TASE higher despite lockdown as Teva soars

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the government measures to tighten the lockdown. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.93%, to 1,511.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,570.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44%, to 540.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.531% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.186/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.008% higher, at NIS 3.932/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 10.7% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 1.34% yesterday.Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.67%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.80%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE:ENOG) rose 6% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.27%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting a new order from the Dutch army. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.56% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.14%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.68% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.50%.

