Wed: TASE hits new heights

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.09% to 3,071.45 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.17% to 3,152.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.41% to 541.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 409.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.70 billion in equities and NIS 4.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.656% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.332/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.481% lower at NIS 3.907/€.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 5.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.13% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.61% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.83%. Fattal Holdings (1998) (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.51% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.58%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.98% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.14%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard (TASE: ISCD) fell 5.76%.

