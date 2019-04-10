Wed: TASE lifted by election results

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76% to 1,583.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89% to 1,455.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 387.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 355.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.056% at NIS 3.578/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.258% at 4.036/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 6.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.55%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4.72%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.66% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.53%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.19% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.50%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.98%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.99% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.81%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.27%.

