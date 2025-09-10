Wed: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 3,124.37 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23% to 3,196.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43% to 569.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 411.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.45 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher than Tuesday, at NIS 3.336/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.449% lower, at NIS 3.904/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.41%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.32% and Navistar Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 0.91%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.39% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.37%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.96% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.63%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.69% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) also fell 0.69%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL)

