Wed: TASE loses ground on election concerns

14 Nov, 2018 18:35
Opko, Elbit and Delek led the losses today as Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71% to 1,636.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65% to 1,474.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 377.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 335.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.244% at NIS 3.698/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down up 0.455% at 4.169/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.53%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.62% despite signing a major new deal, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.64%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.86% and Israel Chemicals fell 1.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.82% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.30% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

