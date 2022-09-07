search
Wed: TASE losses mount

7 Sep, 2022 18:27
ICL, Delek and the banks led the losses today as Ormat and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,970.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.67%, to 2,019.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 409.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 370.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 2.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.527% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.434/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.186% higher at NIS 3.400/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.47% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.56% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.56%

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover after former controlling shareholder Shari Arison sold a 2.3% stake in the bank to institutional investors in Israel and abroad. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.84%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.03%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.45%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.46%, and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.50%.

