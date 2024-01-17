search
Wed: TASE losses mount

17 Jan, 2024 18:45
NICE Systems and Elbit declined as only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index gained today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,805.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73% to 1,830.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 382.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 5.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.425% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.784/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% higher at NIS 4.116/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.51%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.68%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.96%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.64%.

Only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 0.64%, Melisron (TASE" MLSR) rose 0.41% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 0.38%.

