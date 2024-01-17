Wed: TASE losses mount

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,805.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73% to 1,830.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 382.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 5.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.425% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.784/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% higher at NIS 4.116/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.51%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.70%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.68%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.96%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.64%.

Only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 0.64%, Melisron (TASE" MLSR) rose 0.41% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 0.38%.

