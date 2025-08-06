search
Wed: TASE losses mount

6 Aug, 2025 18:16
Chip companies Tower, Nova and Camtek led the TASE down today as Phoenix bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 2,926.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 2,976.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 523.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 408.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.029% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.634% higher at NIS 4.003/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.54%.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.33% after publishing its second quarter results and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.38%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 9.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.59% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.79%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.48% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.39%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) rose 11.64% after publishing strong second quarter results.

