Wed: TASE mixed after giving up early gains

25 Mar, 2020 19:01
NICE Systems continued its upward surge and Delek rose but Teva and Perrigo fell.

The TASE was mixed today after giving up strong early gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,243.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,191.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20%, to 307.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 1.17%, to 339.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.437% lower than Tuesday's rate, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.806% lower, at NIS 3.937/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 16.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.11% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 8.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.99%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 6.41% and Alony Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 6.27%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.92%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.12%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.91% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.04%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.22%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

