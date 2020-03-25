Wed: TASE mixed after giving up early gains

The TASE was mixed today after giving up strong early gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,243.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,191.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20%, to 307.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 1.17%, to 339.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.437% lower than Tuesday's rate, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.806% lower, at NIS 3.937/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 16.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.64%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.11% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 8.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.99%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 6.41% and Alony Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 6.27%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.92%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.12%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 5.91% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.04%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.22%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.68%.

