Wed: TASE mixed and flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat and mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,784.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,802.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 347.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 374.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.28 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.054% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.71/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.102% lower at NIS 4.00/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.88%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.20% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.76% and. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.33%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.65% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.65%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) rose 7%, after rising 3.22% yesterday, following a $100 million acquisition and Isracard (TASE: ISCD) fell 3.47% after falling over 12% yesterday following the Israel Competition Authority's comments that its merger with Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) would harm competition.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 13, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.