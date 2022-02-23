Wed: TASE mixed as banks gain

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,985.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 2,072.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 472.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.50% to 383.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.124% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.223/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.093% lower at NIS 3.657/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.44%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.79%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.18% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.08%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. fell 1%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.66%, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.98%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.53% and its unit Delek Drilling (TASE: DEDR) rose 1.99%.

