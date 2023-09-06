search
Wed: TASE mixed, banks lower

6 Sep, 2023 18:42
The banks and Teva fell today but Delek Group bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,839.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,866.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22% to 381.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 372.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.325 billion in equities and NIS 3.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.422% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.808/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.481% higher at NIS 4.091/€.

On the market, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.49%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.44% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.87%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.00%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.43% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

