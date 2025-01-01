Wed: TASE opens 2025 higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24% to 2,400.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 2,439.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 458.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 396.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion in equities and NIS 2.96 billion in bonds.

No new representative rate was set today because most foreign banks were closed for New Year's Day. Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% lower at NIS 3.796/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.09%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.33% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.93% and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index telcos Cellcom (TASE: CEL; NYSE: CEL) rose 12.11% and Partner (TASE: PTNR) rose 10.63%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.86% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.79%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.01% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.96%.

