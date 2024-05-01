Wed: TASE opens May lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1%, to 1,930.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.78% to 1,955.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09% to 409.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 378.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.740/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.543% lower at NIS 3.991/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.88%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.18%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.86%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.97% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.