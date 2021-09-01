search
Wed: TASE opens September higher

1 Sep, 2021 19:24
Melisron and Maytronics led the gains today but Teva and Tower were down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose tody. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,769.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,827.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 561.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 391.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.342% lower, at NIS 3.784/€.

On the market, Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.94%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.87%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.07%, Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.67% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.62%,

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.47%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

