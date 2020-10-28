Wed: TASE spooked by global virus spike

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.61%, to 1,311.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.52%, to 1,353.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.72%, to 483.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 355.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.325% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.393/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.345% lower at NIS 3.984.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.78%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.38% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.71%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.79% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.46%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.98%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.05% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.68%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 5.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.96%, the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index that did not decline today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2020

