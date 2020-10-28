search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE spooked by global virus spike

28 Oct, 2020 18:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big banks and Teva led today's sharp falls as Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.61%, to 1,311.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.52%, to 1,353.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.72%, to 483.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 355.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.325% up from Tuesday at NIS 3.393/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.345% lower at NIS 3.984.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.78%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.38% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.71%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.79% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.46%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.98%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.05% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.68%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 5.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.96%, the only share on the Tel Aviv 35 Index that did not decline today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018