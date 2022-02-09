Wed: TASE posts sharp gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.44%, to 1,986.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.25%, to 2,083.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.09% to 497.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 388.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.23 billion in equities and NIS 3.50 billion in bonds. >p>On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.248% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.216/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.076% lower at NIS 3.678/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 10.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, despite reporting disappointing guidance for 2022, along with its fourth quarter financial results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.40% after reporting strong fourth quarter results and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.85%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.21% after reporting its first deal in the UAE and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.94%.

a href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.65%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.97%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 0.69%.

