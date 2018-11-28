Wed: TASE rally continues

Harel and NICE systems led the gains today while Opko and Israel Chemicals were the biggest decliners.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,637.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 1,472.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 371.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 343.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.134% at NIS 3.733/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.140% at 4.213/€.
On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong third quarter results. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.97%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.31% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.12%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.93% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2018
