Wed: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,637.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 1,472.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 371.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 343.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.134% at NIS 3.733/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.140% at 4.213/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong third quarter results. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.97%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.31% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.12%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.93% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

