Wed: TASE rally continues despite Teva's sharp fall

20 Apr, 2022 17:23
Leumi led the market today with strong gains while Teva and Bezeq led the declines. The market reopens Sunday after the Passover holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 2,055.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,150.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 472.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 381.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.20 billion in equities and NIS 1.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.086% higher at NIS 3.500/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended a short trading week 0.85% higher and is up 4% since the start of 2022. The market will be closed tomorrow and will reopen on Sunday after the Passover holiday.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.30%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.32%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 3.67% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.61%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.34%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.79%.

