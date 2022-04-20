Wed: TASE rally continues despite Teva's sharp fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 2,055.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 2,150.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 472.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 381.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.20 billion in equities and NIS 1.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.086% higher at NIS 3.500/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended a short trading week 0.85% higher and is up 4% since the start of 2022. The market will be closed tomorrow and will reopen on Sunday after the Passover holiday.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.30%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.32%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 3.67% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.61%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.34%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.79%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.