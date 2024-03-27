Wed: TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,998.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32% to 2,034.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 424.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 379.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Tuesday, at NIS 3.660/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.164% lower at NIS 3.965/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.88%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 3.72% after reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 4.2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.54%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.01% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its fourth quarter 2023 results and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.90% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.17%.

