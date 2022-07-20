search
Wed: TASE rally picks up momentum

20 Jul, 2022 18:31
NICE Systems and the banks lifted the market today while ICL and Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,901.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,963.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.31% to 427.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 374.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.349% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.447/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.210% lower at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.33%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose by 10.23% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose by 4.02%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose by 2.45% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.32%.

