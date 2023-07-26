Wed: TASE rebounds strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.78%, to 1,854.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.42%, to 1,861.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09% to 373.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 371.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.99 billion in equities and NIS 6.36 billion in bonds. The market will be closed tomorrow for Tisha B'Av and will reopen Sunday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.188% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.076% higher at NIS 4.109/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 5.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.11%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.31% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.64%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 6.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 6.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 6.31%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.78%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.25%, the only stock to fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

