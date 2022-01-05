search
Wed: TASE record breaking rally continues

5 Jan, 2022 18:50
Perrigo and Teva led the gains today while NICE Systems lost ground again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as its record breaking rally continued. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69%, to 2,016.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 2,105.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 553.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 398.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.78%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.63% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.83%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.46%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.61%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.98% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.54%. LUMI) fell 0.18%, on the biggest trading turnover of the day.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE:GILT), continued its recent strong gains, climbing 7.51%.

