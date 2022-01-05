Wed: TASE record breaking rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as its record breaking rally continued. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69%, to 2,016.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 2,105.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 553.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 398.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.78%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.63% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.83%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.46%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.1% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.61%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.98% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.54%. LUMI) fell 0.18%, on the biggest trading turnover of the day.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE:GILT), continued its recent strong gains, climbing 7.51%.

