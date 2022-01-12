Wed: TASE record breaking rally gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today to a new record. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.65%, to 2,055.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 1.54%, to 2,138.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 538.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 395.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.48% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.112/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.262% lower at NIS 3.536/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.66%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.95%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.86% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.79%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.00% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.03%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.09%, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 1.60%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.81%.

