Wed: TASE recovery continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.40%, to 1,822.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.52%, to 1,869.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 395.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 363.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.232% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.440$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.765% higher at NIS 3.622/€.

On the market, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.52% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.81%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.11%, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.79%and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.41%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.86%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.55% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.54%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.84% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.