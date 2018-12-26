Wed: TASE recovery runs out of steam

Opko and Delek led the losses on the flat Tel Aviv 35 Index today while ICL and Perrigo led the gains.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06% to 1,448.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,316.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 319.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.60% to 338.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.774/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.195% at 4.294/€.
On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.50%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4/77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2018
