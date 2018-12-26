Wed: TASE recovery runs out of steam

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06% to 1,448.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.30% to 1,316.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 319.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.60% to 338.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged at NIS 3.774/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.195% at 4.294/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.50%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4/77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.26% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

