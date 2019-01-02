Wed: TASE resumes fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99% to 1,463.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09% to 1,334.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 333.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 341.45 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053 at NIS 3.746/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.163% at 4.285/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.35% and IFF (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.52% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.08%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.86%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.03%.

