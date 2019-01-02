search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE resumes fall

2 Jan, 2019 18:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Cellcom and Israel Chemicals led the TASE down but Opko and Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99% to 1,463.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09% to 1,334.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 333.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 341.45 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053 at NIS 3.746/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.163% at 4.285/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.35% and IFF (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.52% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.08%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.86%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018