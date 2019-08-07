Wed: TASE resumes fall as Teva tailspin continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.10% to 1,584.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,479.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 356.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 366.50 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.50 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.200% today at NIS 3.487/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.223% at 3.899/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 13.29% despite better than expected second quarter results. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 9.80% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 7.88%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.88% and has completed a 25% fall in the past three months.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.19%. International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 5.73% on suspicions of bribery in Russia and Ukraine by its Frutarom unit. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.90%, on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.08%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.58% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.88%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2019

