Wed: TASE resumes falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,725.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.44%, to 1,746.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.84% to 352.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.41% to 367.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 4.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.127% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.956/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.467% higher at NIS 4.20/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.24%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.69% and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.61%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.64%.

