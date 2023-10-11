search
Wed: TASE resumes falls

11 Oct, 2023 20:03
On the fifth days of the war, the banks, ICL and Delek fell sharply today as Elbit Systems and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,725.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.44%, to 1,746.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.84% to 352.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.41% to 367.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 4.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.127% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.956/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.467% higher at NIS 4.20/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.24%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.69% and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.61%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

