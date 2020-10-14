Wed: TASE resumes gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,370.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,413.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72%, to 515.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 357.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% lower from Tuesday at NIS 3.384/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% down at NIS 3.972/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after upsizing its Wall Street bond offering. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.88%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.69%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.94%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.75%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 5.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after filing for a $100 million offering on Nasdaq. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.51% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.02%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.62%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.75% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.94%.

