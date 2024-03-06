search
Wed: TASE resumes gains

6 Mar, 2024 18:39
Energy stocks Energix and Enlight led the gains today as Teva and Elbit lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,954.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22% to 1,987.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.35% to 409.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 380.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.473% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.608/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.623% higher at NIS 3.922/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.79%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.58%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 2.68%. Electra (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.6% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.05% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

