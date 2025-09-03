search
Wed: TASE resumes gains

3 Sep, 2025 19:22
Harel and Clal insurance led the market higher today as Nice and ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74% to 3,019.45 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84% to 3,076.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82% to 544.90 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 410.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.443% lower than Tuesday, at NIS 3.371/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.325% lower, at NIS 3.926/€.

Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 4.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.24% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.37%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.85%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.32%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.37% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.41%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) led the market today, falling 1.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.35%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.75% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.92%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 6.38%.

