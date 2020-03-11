Wed: TASE resumes losing ways after Purim break

After yesterday's break for the Purim holiday, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange returned to losing ways today, as yesterday's rally in New York failed to persuade Asian and European bourses to climb, and gave way to a resumption of steep falls at the opening of trading on Wall Street itself. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.58% today, to 1,319.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.38%, to 1,274.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73%, to 332.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 345.34 points. As on Monday, turnover was high, totaling NIS 3.2 billion in equities and NIS 10.6 billion in bonds.

Because of the Purim holiday, representative exchange rates were not updated yesterday or today, and remain at NIS 3.5080/$, and NIS 4.0053/€. In foreign exchange trading, the shekel-dollar rate is currently at NIS 3.5506/$ and the shekel-euro rate is at NIS 4.0003/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 3.14%. Bank Hapoalim fell 4.21%; Discount Bank fell 5.24%; Nice Systems rose .16%; and Teva rose 2.56%.

In the hard-hit tourism sector, Fattal Hotels tumbled 31.8% today. Delek Group, which has been hit by the drop in the oil price and was already down 70% for the year to date before today's session, fell another 23.96%. Opko Health, which in the past few sessions had risen a cumulative 45%, fell back 22.88%. Energean fell 18.58%.

Among today's advancers were Compugen, which added another 20.59%, still boosted by Monday's announcement of encouraging initial results of a trial of its COM701 treatment for cancer; Ratio, which recovered by 8.55%; and BATM, which has been rising steadily since its announcement at the beginning of the month that it had developed a coronavirus diagnosis kit, added another 7.41% today. Israel Chemicals rose 4.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020