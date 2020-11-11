Wed: TASE resumes rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,429.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,465.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82%, to 497.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 359.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.296% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.100% higher at NIS 3.999/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.14%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.05% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.67%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.82%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2020

