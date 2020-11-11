search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE resumes rally

11 Nov, 2020 19:09
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE, Bezeq and Energean led the market higher today as Melisron led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,429.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,465.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82%, to 497.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 359.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 3.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.296% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.386/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.100% higher at NIS 3.999/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.50% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.14%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.05% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.52%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.57% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.67%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.82%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018