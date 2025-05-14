Wed: TASE resumes record-breaking rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32% to 2,639.28 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 2,683.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.65% to 476.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 400.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.22 billion in equities and NIS 6.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.475% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.559/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.644% higher at NIS 3.998/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.02%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.48% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.83%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.13%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.63% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.47% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) fell 3.24%, after over a week of strong gains as foreign airlines have been suspending flights to Israel.

