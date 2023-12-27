Wed: TASE resumes strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06%, to 1,858.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93% to 1,883.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.03% to 377.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 377.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 4.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.11% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.624/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.233% higher at NIS 4.006/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.72%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.96%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.16%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.98%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.72% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.29%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.41% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.