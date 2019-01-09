Wed: TASE rises for fourth-straight day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 1,503.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 1,367.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 350.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 342.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.460% at NIS 3.682/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.446% at 4.216/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.46% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.70%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.1%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.05%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.24%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.01% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.01% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019