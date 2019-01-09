search
Wed: TASE rises for fourth-straight day

9 Jan, 2019 18:23
Delek and the big banks helped the market sustain its rally while Perrigo and Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 1,503.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 1,367.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 350.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 342.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.460% at NIS 3.682/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.446% at 4.216/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.46% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.70%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.1%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.05%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.24%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.01% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.01% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

