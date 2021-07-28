Wed: TASE rises sharply as Teva jumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.45%, to 1,687.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,755.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 556.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 387.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down from Tuesday, at NIS 3.252/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.081% lower, at NIS 3.840/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 12.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting lukewarm results and lopwering 2021 revenue guidance. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.88% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.69%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.74% after reporting strong second quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.02% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.89% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.60%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.65% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 1.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

