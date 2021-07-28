search
Wed: TASE rises sharply as Teva jumps

28 Jul, 2021 18:19
Globes correspondent

Teva led the gains today despite lukewarm results while Opko and Ormat also gained handsomely.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.45%, to 1,687.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,755.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 556.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 387.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down from Tuesday, at NIS 3.252/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.081% lower, at NIS 3.840/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 12.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting lukewarm results and lopwering 2021 revenue guidance. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.88% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.69%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.74% after reporting strong second quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.02% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.89% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.60%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.65% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 1.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

