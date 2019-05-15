Wed: TASE sags as Teva tanks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06% to 1,554.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13% to 1,436.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 366.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 355.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.168% today at NIS 3.571/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.607% at 3.994/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 8.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover, on continuing concerns about the generic pharmaceuticals price fixing scandal that has rocked the US. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.90%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.64%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.00% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.24%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 7.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.95%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.92%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%.

