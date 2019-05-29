Wed: TASE sags as Teva's woes weigh heavily

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.54% to 1,538.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.27% to 1,429.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.04% to 355.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 358.53 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.49 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% today at NIS 3.617/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.240% at 4.034/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 13.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 8.92% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 6.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.76%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.60% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.82%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019