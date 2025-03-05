search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE sharply higher amid continued volatility

5 Mar, 2025 19:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems continued its strong gains as Delek and NewMed Energy led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14% to 2,479.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97% to 2,535.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.21% to 465.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 400.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.277% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.621/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.06% higher at NIS 3.874/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.91%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.80% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.11%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) 2.64%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.99%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.73%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.64% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.83%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 0.80% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.56%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.12% and NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 10.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018