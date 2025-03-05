Wed: TASE sharply higher amid continued volatility

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14% to 2,479.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97% to 2,535.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.21% to 465.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 400.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.277% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.621/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.06% higher at NIS 3.874/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.16%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.91%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.80% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.11%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) 2.64%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.99%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.73%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.64% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.83%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 0.80% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.56%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.12% and NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN) rose 10.52%.

