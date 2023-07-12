search
Wed: TASE sharply higher in late rally

12 Jul, 2023 18:39
The banks rose strongly today while Elbit Systems was one of only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to decline.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.97%, to 1,805.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.82%, to 1,833.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.82% to 373.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 371.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.186% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.665/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.053% lower at NIS 4.039/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 3.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.83%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.75% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.51%

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.92% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), which fell 1.87% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI), which fell 0.49%, were the only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

