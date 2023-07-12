Wed: TASE sharply higher in late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.97%, to 1,805.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.82%, to 1,833.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.82% to 373.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 371.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.186% lower from Tuesday, at NIS 3.665/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.053% lower at NIS 4.039/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 3.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.83%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.75% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.51%

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.92% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), which fell 1.87% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI), which fell 0.49%, were the only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

