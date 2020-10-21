search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE slide continues

21 Oct, 2020 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat and Elbit Systems led the TASE down but Electra bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,359.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,400.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47%, to 511.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 358.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 2.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.178% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.385/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.526% higher at NIS 4.011/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.34% for the giggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Dual-listed companies ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.34%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.09%. International Flavor and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF), which announced today that it is delisting from the TASE, fell 1.35%.

Mivne Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.89% for the biggesdt rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.82% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.32%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.88% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018