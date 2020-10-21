Wed: TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,359.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,400.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47%, to 511.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 358.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 2.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.178% higher from Tuesday at NIS 3.385/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.526% higher at NIS 4.011/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.34% for the giggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Dual-listed companies ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.34%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.09%. International Flavor and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF), which announced today that it is delisting from the TASE, fell 1.35%.

Mivne Real Estate Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.89% for the biggesdt rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.82% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.32%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.88% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.46%.

