Wed: TASE slips again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,857.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.41% to 1,880.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 388.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 377.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.103% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.758/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.198% higher at NIS 4.113/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.55%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.89% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.65%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.90%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.44% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.57%.

