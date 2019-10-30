Wed: TASE slips as Delek resumes slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47% to 1,653.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45% to 1,577.23 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 380.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 368.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 885.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% today at NIS 3.528/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.194% at 3.921/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.94% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.40%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.28%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.14% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.31%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.23% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.39%.

