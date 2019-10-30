search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE slips as Delek resumes slide

30 Oct, 2019 19:30
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Elbit Systems led the TASE down as Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47% to 1,653.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45% to 1,577.23 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 380.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 368.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 885.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% today at NIS 3.528/$ from Tuesday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.194% at 3.921/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.94% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.40%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.28%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.14% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.31%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.23% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018