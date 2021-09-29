search
Wed: TASE slips as Teva soars

29 Sep, 2021 18:51
Globes correspondent

Teva and ICL rose strongly today but the banks dragged the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,793.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,855.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95% to 554.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 391.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.250% from Monday before the Simchat Torah holiday, at NIS 3.212/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.003% higher at NIS 3.745/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 10.61% after reaching a settlement with Louisiana on compensation for opioid addiction. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.17% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.82% after announcing an investment in Norwegian food-tech company AKVA.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 5.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.67%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.68% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.40%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

