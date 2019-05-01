Wed: TASE slips despite Hapoalim's strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 1,598.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16% to 1,466.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.84% to 381.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 358.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.610% at NIS 3.586/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.346% at 4.0298/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.63%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.58% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.76%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.54% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.54%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.15% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.63%.

