Wed: TASE slips for third straight day

6 Jul, 2022 18:38
Teva and Delek Group led the losses today as NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,825.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,882.65 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 412.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.43% to 374.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.171% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.513$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.194% lower at NIS 3.633/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) again led the market, losing 0.72%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 5.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.01%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 8.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.85% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.96%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 6.68% and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) fell 15.03% after issuing a profit warning for the second quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

